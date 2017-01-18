Britt makes it back-to-back World Cup victories



BRITT Cox has claimed back-to-back World Cup wins in women’s moguls.

The 22 year-old Mt Beauty product followed up her opening round win in Ruka, Finland with a second gold of the season, at Lake Placid in New York over the weekend.

In another first for Australian women’s moguls, Cox retained the yellow bib – a feat no Australian woman has ever achieved in the sport – and is now firmly entrenched at the top of the rankings.

It was Cox’s best result at Lake Placid, bettering a third place finish she achieved in 2013.

Cox executed perfectly first up, winning the qualifying round with a massive 77.00 points.

She repeated the same form in the first final making it into the top six and then nailed the steep Whiteface Mountain course yet again in the final, finishing with a score of 75.27.