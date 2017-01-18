Today
It is forcast to be Partly Cloudy at 7:00 PM AEDT on January 21, 2017
Partly Cloudy
23°/9°

Britt makes it back-to-back World Cup victories


Categories: Skiiing, Sport
Tags: ,
WEB_Cox flying 2_pe_c6_20170117

BRITT Cox has claimed back-to-back World Cup wins in women’s moguls.

The 22 year-old Mt Beauty product followed up her opening round win in Ruka, Finland with a second gold of the season, at Lake Placid in New York over the weekend.

In another first for Australian women’s moguls, Cox retained the yellow bib – a feat no Australian woman has ever achieved in the sport – and is now firmly entrenched at the top of the rankings.

It was Cox’s best result at Lake Placid, bettering a third place finish she achieved in 2013.

Cox executed perfectly first up, winning the qualifying round with a massive 77.00 points.

She repeated the same form in the first final making it into the top six and then nailed the steep Whiteface Mountain course yet again in the final, finishing with a score of 75.27.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29