Youths set dangerous street trap

A BARRICADE of wheelie bins, a fish tank and other bric-a-brac on Prince Street last week was deliberately designed to cause a serious accident, say police.

They say what makes it worse was the culprits hid in the nearby cemetery in the hope of a catastrophe.

The makeshift barrier was set up opposite the car park entry to Myrtleford’s P12 College late Thursday night.

All the items were later found to have been stolen from the school.

Police believe several motorists may have dismantled the barricade only to have it rebuilt.

Leading Senior Constable Bernard Murphy said it was part of a two-night rampage involving up to seven youths – some from Myrtleford P12 College.