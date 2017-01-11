Today
It is forcast to be Clear at 7:00 PM AEDT on January 12, 2017
Clear
26°/17°

Youths set dangerous street trap


Categories: Front Page - Times, News, Police and crime
Tags: , ,
Police seek help over Prince Street barricadePolice seek help over Prince Street barricade

A BARRICADE of wheelie bins, a fish tank and other bric-a-brac on Prince Street last week was deliberately designed to cause a serious accident, say police.

They say what makes it worse was the culprits hid in the nearby cemetery in the hope of a catastrophe.

The makeshift barrier was set up opposite the car park entry to Myrtleford’s P12 College late Thursday night.

All the items were later found to have been stolen from the school.

Police believe several motorists may have dismantled the barricade only to have it rebuilt.

Leading Senior Constable Bernard Murphy said it was part of a two-night rampage involving up to seven youths – some from Myrtleford P12 College.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29