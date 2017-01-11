World’s best riders to hit local roads



CYCLING fans will get the chance to see Tour de France winner Chris Froome in the flesh when the Jayco Hearld Sun Tour makes its way through the Alpine Shire next month.

Three-time Tour de France winner Froome is back to defend his title while Columbian Esteban Chaves will also headline Australia’s oldest stage race.

Chaves who rides for Australia’s UCI World Tour team, Orica-Scott, has won four Grand Tour stages in the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España and is expected to challenge Froome for top honours.

The five-stage race will pass through Myrtleford, Bright, Tawonga and Mt Beauty on February 2, a 170km ride from Wangaratta ending at Falls Creek.

The stage is the longest of the race while the sheer length of the Falls Creek climb at 29.8km and an average of 3.9 per cent will make it one of the top days of the Tour.