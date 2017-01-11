Toothless Tigers



OVENS Valley United has suffered a humiliating loss to second placed Rovers United Bruck.

The Tigers came up well short upon their return from the mid-season break, going down by 90 runs in the round seven match at McNamara Reserve.

Needing 179 for victory Ovens Valley was all but confined to defeat when they fell to 8/28 early in their run chase.

A 60-run eighth wicket partnership between twin brothers Paul and James Neary saved the Tigers from total embarrassment as they were all out for 88 in 25.4 overs.

Paul top scored with 38 in his first A grade game for the club while James finished unbeaten on 19.

The number nine and ten batsmen came together after the Tigers’ top order failed to fire a shot with the team’s top seven batsmen combining for a total of just 17 runs in the one-day contest.