Today
It is forcast to be Clear at 7:00 PM AEDT on January 12, 2017
Clear
26°/17°

Toothless Tigers


Categories: Cricket, Sport
Tags: ,
TOUGH DAY: Tom Piazza sends down a delivery in Ovens Valley’s loss to Rovers United Bruck on Saturday. PHOTO: Justin JenveyTOUGH DAY: Tom Piazza sends down a delivery in Ovens Valley’s loss to Rovers United Bruck on Saturday. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

OVENS Valley United has suffered a humiliating loss to second placed Rovers United Bruck.

The Tigers came up well short upon their return from the mid-season break, going down by 90 runs in the round seven match at McNamara Reserve.

Needing 179 for victory Ovens Valley was all but confined to defeat when they fell to 8/28 early in their run chase.

A 60-run eighth wicket partnership between twin brothers Paul and James Neary saved the Tigers from total embarrassment as they were all out for 88 in 25.4 overs.

Paul top scored with 38 in his first A grade game for the club while James finished unbeaten on 19.

The number nine and ten batsmen came together after the Tigers’ top order failed to fire a shot with the team’s top seven batsmen combining for a total of just 17 runs in the one-day contest.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Thursday, 12 January, 2017 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29