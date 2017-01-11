Today
From hero to zero


Categories: Cycling, Front Page - Observer, Sport
BRIGHT’S hugely popular mountain bike Hero Trail has been forced to close just three weeks after opening.

The trail, built at a cost of more than $220,000, was shut by the land manager Alpine Community Plantation, an amalgam of Alpine Shire Council, Hancock Victoria Plantations, bike riding and hang gliding clubs, last Thursday morning amid safety concerns.

North East Media understands alarm bells were first sounded as a result of a spike in hospital admissions from people injured while riding the track.

The track was re-opened on Saturday carrying additional signage while Community Plantation’s manager Heather Green said only experienced mountain bikers should use the trail.

The Hero Trail opened on December 17.

It was the first stage of the $3.74 million Alpine Events Centre.

Hailed as ‘iconic’ and like no other flow-trail in Australia it was believed it would add another string to the bow of Bright’s cycling tourism.

Ms Green said two days of discussion with trail stakeholders had quickly relieved concerns.

