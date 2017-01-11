Festival friends a perfect blend



A BURGEONING partnership between the Myrtleford Festival and Gapsted Wines is the perfect blend for the future, says festival president Chris Walkear.

It is the first year the winery has sponsored the long-running festival.

The pair has also joined forces to hold a fundraising lunch at the winery in a bit over a week.

“This is just another step in reinvigorating the event – once known as the Tobacco, Hops and Timber festival,” Mr Walkear said.

“To have a winery with the reputation of Gapsted – an award-winning winery producing premium cool climate wines – come on board is a great coup.

“Looking to fund the festival though something like this is also a first for us but we would like to think we can get up to 110 people to the lunch on January 22.