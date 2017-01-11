Drivers, cyclists must call truce



Categories:

Tags:

MOTORISTS and bike riders need to show each other greater respect, says the region’s top police officer.

Sen Sgt Doug Incoll of Bright police says the traditional holiday peak has seen a spike in complaints from both groups.

He says cyclist and motorists have been taking turns on a daily basis.

“One day it will be a cyclist who is talking about driver behaviour, the next it will be a motorist complaining about bike riders,” he said.

“The reality is cycling is a big part of the tourist trade in the North East and seemingly getting bigger.

“Drivers need to be aware that they are out there and riders need to understand how their actions affect tourists and locals using the roads as well.”

Sen Sgt Incoll said the frequency of complaints suggest it is a major issue.

“If a rider or a motorist feels strongly enough to be coming in to talk to the police then there are probably quite a few more out there with similar complaints and concerns who haven’t reported them,” he said.