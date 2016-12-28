Major makeovers in 2017



MULTI-million dollar makeovers in Bright, Porepunkah and Myrtleford will highlight 2017, says Mayor Ron Janas.

He says the council has led local government in its frugal and creative approach to managing ratepayers’ money and getting the most bang for buck.

Cr Janas said a much leaner Alpine Shire would save about $6 million a year on its wages bill alone, while better planning and preparation has allowed them to commit to further makeovers of the major towns in the shire.

“This year you will see the first of a three stage re-development of Bright’s Mafeking Square and a complete street-lift in Porepunkah,” he said.

“Myrtleford will be the next on the list with planning getting under way later in the year for a two stage project where we will work on the Great Alpine Road, reducing it to one lane, and that will be followed by works on the parks and gardens around that.

“These Better Places projects come at the end of a year where we completed an almost unheard of 99 per cent of our capital works.