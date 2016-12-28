Let the tourists in



BRIGHT residents say festivals are killing the town but neither business nor local government agree.

An unprecedented letter-writing campaign to North East Media from those living in the idyllic tourist town and even others who have now moved on say the festivals and events are out of control.

They say road closures and foot traffic have all become too much.

North East Media understands there are only three weekends in the entire year without an event.

But long-time Alpine councillor Daryl Pearce says the residents need to be more open minded.

“It is not like we can say look what a beautiful place I live in and then close the gate on anyone else coming here,” he said.