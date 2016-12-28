It’s mission im-Pozible



MT Buffalo Chalet’s bid to crowd-fund a $100,000 kitty to weatherproof the entire building faces an uphill battle.

The deadline for the on-line Pozible page is New Year’s Eve.

Late last week the site had received $22,000 in pledges from more than 100 donors.

The crowd funding site says those pledges are only accepted if the $100,000 nominated target is reached.

But chair of the Mt Buffalo Destination Advisory Group and spokeswoman for Vision for Mt Buffalo Team Janelle Boynton hasn’t given up hope.

“Sometimes these things come down to the wire,” she said.

“I know a lot of friends who will sit down after Christmas is done and dusted and along with further promotion to the influx of tourists that come to the valley at this time of year we may still get it over the line.

“There have been some people, people who are not from this area, who have been undermining our efforts but we are trying to stay positive.