Fitness the focus

BRIGHT has enlisted the help of Spartan Race champion and former triathlete Matt Murphy to get players fit for the upcoming Ovens and King football season.

New senior coach Ben Jones held off on pre-Christmas training but hopes an intense 10-week fitness regime ahead of round one will better prepare his side for the rigours of 18 home and away games plus finals.

“We are trying a different tack starting later, but having a guy like Matt put his hand up to be involved is pretty exciting,” Jones said.

“Not starting until the New Year will mean a shorter preseason but the plan is to get just as much out of it as we ever have.

“Obviously fitness is a big thing for Matt but he focuses a lot on injury prevention and resilience as well so improving our bodies will be a key part of it.