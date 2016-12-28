Apex Park gets a colourful ‘arthouse’ outhouse



THE toilet block at Apex Park in Myrtleford is no longer its dull grey self, thanks to the work of two professional street artists and a group of teenagers.

The ‘Brighten the Park’ street art and graffiti prevention project saw professional street artists Andrew Bourke and Andrè Barouh and a team of 10 enthusiastic and artistic young locals paint four murals on the toilet block.

The murals feature images of Myrtleford’s tobacco kilns, mountains, Lake Buffalo, the endangered Regent Honeyeater and a four seasons themed wall.

The project was funded by a Victorian State Government Graffiti Prevention Grant.

Myrtleford Landcare also supported the project by cleaning the walls of the building while Alpine Shire Council installed a barbecue in an old disused utilities area of the building.