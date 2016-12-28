All weather sportsman

Today
Categories: Cricket, Sport
YOUNG GUN: Bright’s Cooper Thomason is showcasing his talents in cricket and football. PHOTO: Justin JenveyYOUNG GUN: Bright’s Cooper Thomason is showcasing his talents in cricket and football. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

LIKE Australian sportsmen in years past, you play cricket in summer and football in winter, and that’s certainly the case for one Bright youngster.

Bat or ball, depending on the season, Cooper Thomason has it covered.

Being summer the talented 12 year-old is currently halfway through the 2016-17 cricket season, a season in which he is making an impression at both junior and senior level.

After completing his first year of cricket last season Thomason has taken big strides in year two.

What started out as a desire to train with the senior grades quickly resulted in a call up to Bright’s B grade side for their round six match against Beechworth on December 3.

It was a game that the soon to be year seven student, showcased his talents against much older opposition.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 28 December, 2016 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

