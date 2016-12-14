New chapter for Mt Beauty library



MT Beauty Library is on track to reopen late next month.

The $420,000 redevelopment includes a complete interior overhaul, kitchen and bathroom renovations as well as the addition of a new outdoor deck overlooking the pondage.

Alpine Council assets director Charlie Bird said the building’s fit-out and furnishing was all that was left to complete.

“Plans for the internal fit-out and furnishing have been finalised, furnishings have been ordered and are scheduled for delivery through December and the first half of January,” he said.

“IT equipment will be installed and tested during this time and the finishing internal touches will be made.

“This will be a fantastic space for the community and visitors alike to relax, learn and connect.”