New chapter for Mt Beauty library


ALMOST READY: Mt Beauty Library service staff member Audrey Pischetsrieder is looking forward to moving the library back to its original and now beautifully renovated building near the Mt Beauty pondage. Library users will be able to relax on the new deck, have a chat and a read and watch the world go by.ALMOST READY: Mt Beauty Library service staff member Audrey Pischetsrieder is looking forward to moving the library back to its original and now beautifully renovated building near the Mt Beauty pondage. Library users will be able to relax on the new deck, have a chat and a read and watch the world go by.

MT Beauty Library is on track to reopen late next month.

The $420,000 redevelopment includes a complete interior overhaul, kitchen and bathroom renovations as well as the addition of a new outdoor deck overlooking the pondage.

Alpine Council assets director Charlie Bird said the building’s fit-out and furnishing was all that was left to complete.

“Plans for the internal fit-out and furnishing have been finalised, furnishings have been ordered and are scheduled for delivery through December and the first half of January,” he said.

“IT equipment will be installed and tested during this time and the finishing internal touches will be made.

“This will be a fantastic space for the community and visitors alike to relax, learn and connect.”

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 14 December, 2016

