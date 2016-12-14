From little things big things grow



TOBACCO growing techniques and farmland are helping meet the demands of a massive expansion by the Ovens-based Australian Pumpkin Seed Company.

This year Sharan and Jay Rivett’s brainchild will have more than 16 hectares under crop.

It trebles last year’s production as the company continues to expand exponentially.

The pair are equally excited by the shift onto a former tobacco farm at Merriang South.

They have used former tobacco planting equipment to get this year’s seedlings in the ground.

Hothouses and the water baths used in the past to kick start the tobacco have been adapted to the Styrian pumpkin plants.

Jay Rivett believes it is a litmus test to their biodynamic operation.