Today
It is forcast to be Chance of Rain at 7:00 PM AEDT on December 30, 2016
Chance of Rain
29°/14°

From little things big things grow


Categories: Community, Front Page - Times, News
Tags: , ,
READY TO FLOURISH: Seedlings have been grown in the hothouses used for tobacco and in the same water baths.READY TO FLOURISH: Seedlings have been grown in the hothouses used for tobacco and in the same water baths.

TOBACCO growing techniques and farmland are helping meet the demands of a massive expansion by the Ovens-based Australian Pumpkin Seed Company.

This year Sharan and Jay Rivett’s brainchild will have more than 16 hectares under crop.

It trebles last year’s production as the company continues to expand exponentially.

The pair are equally excited by the shift onto a former tobacco farm at Merriang South.

They have used former tobacco planting equipment to get this year’s seedlings in the ground.

Hothouses and the water baths used in the past to kick start the tobacco have been adapted to the Styrian pumpkin plants.

Jay Rivett believes it is a litmus test to their biodynamic operation.

The full version of this story can be read in the print editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer of Wednesday, 14 December, 2016 Click here to purchase the current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29