Cox claims first World Cup gold for Australia


HISTORY MAKING: Mt Beauty's Britt Cox found herself on the top step of the podium for the very first time in a World Cup event.

MT BEAUTY’S Britt Cox has made history by becoming the first Australian woman to win a FIS World Cup gold medal in moguls.

The 22-year-old couldn’t have asked for a better start to her World Cup campaign with a magnificent showing in Ruka, Finland over the weekend.

Cox completed a brilliant final run for a score of 73.81 to hold off Frances Perrine Laffont and American Keaton McCargo for gold.

After a number of near misses Cox was thrilled to finally breakthrough for her first World Cup triumph.

“I am so excited to kick of the season with my first World Cup win,” she said.

“This has been a goal of mine for quite some time now and it’s very satisfying to finally climb to the top of the podium.

“I made a big mistake in my first qualification run so I knew I needed to execute a nice clean and tidy run in the second quals to get back in the game.

“Once I reached the finals I found my gear and let my training come through.”

