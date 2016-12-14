Alpine apprentices dominate awards



APPRENTICES from the Alpine Shire have cleaned up at the GOTAFE Trade Awards held in Wangaratta last Monday night.

More than 50 awards were presented to outstanding pre-apprentices, and apprentices in their first, second, third and fourth years from the Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical, Engineering, Hairdressing and Beauty, Hospitality and Plumbing learning areas.

Myrtleford’s Laura Pernigotto was the pick of the 10 award recipients from the Ovens and Kiewa valleys accepting the Hairdressing Apprentice Achievement Award after earlier being named Outstanding Final Year Apprentice for Hairdressing and Beauty.

Ms Pernigotto, who is now qualified, spent her final year working at Myrtleford’s Style Inn and said she was surprised at the taking home the top hairdressing prize.

“I wasn’t expecting it I didn’t even know my TAFE teacher had nominated me until I came into work and Marnie mentioned it to me,” she said.