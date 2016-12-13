Vintage wants it hot, hot, hot
AFTER a slow start to the season, grape growers are hoping for warm and dry weather in February and March.
ORGANISERS of one of Bright’s major festivals hope to add a different aspect to the program in 2017.
A UNIQUE exhibition at the Happy Valley Hall in March will bring together a rich array of home-grown artists that now share their talents with the world.
FOR only the second time in its 40-year history the Alpenhorn Holiday Units on the Kiewa Valley Highway in Tawonga South has changed hands.
AN ambitious plan for Mt Buffalo’s future that includes glass walkways across the gorge, outdoor education centres and ice skating will be presented to a public meeting next month.
RESIDENTS of the North East are being water wise with Mt Beauty residents using a quarter less water in the past two months compared to the previous year.
A BURGEONING partnership between the Myrtleford Festival and Gapsted Wines is the perfect blend for the future, says festival president Chris Walkear.
THE body of a 27-year-old man has been recovered after he went missing in a deep section of the Ovens River Tuesday afternoon.
ILLEGALLY grown tobacco, with a potential excise value of more than $10 million, was seized by the Australian Taxation Office at a Eurobin property on Tuesday. An ATO spokesperson said more than 123,000 tobacco seedlings,[…]Read more
FOLLOWING a small bushfire at Lake Buffalo on Saturday afternoon authorities say they were surprised at the how quickly the ground has dried out.
THE Alpine Dragons are paddling to a different beat and hoping more people will jump on board.
THE region’s youth girls’ football team is calling out for interested players between the ages of 13 and 18.
BRIGHT has been boosted by the return of Tom Buckley to the Ovens Valley.
WHOROULY coach Wayne Millis will focus on developing the club’s young talent and building a culture of mateship and loyalty in his first season at the helm.
BRITT Cox has claimed back-to-back World Cup wins in women’s moguls.
OVENS Valley United has suffered a humiliating loss to second placed Rovers United Bruck.
CYCLING fans will get the chance to see Tour de France winner Chris Froome in the flesh when the Jayco Hearld Sun Tour makes its way through the Alpine Shire next month.
TWO Alpine Valleys viticulturists are in the running to be named the inaugural Australian Women in Wine, Winemaker of the Year.
CARING for their adult son has meant life for the Wearne family has changed dramatically, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.
THIS year will see the 25th running of the Kangaroo Hoppet cross country ski marathon at Falls Creek
HAVING documents certified has become a lot easier around the Alpine Shire with the Justice of the Peace (JP) Designated Signing Service.
A ROSEWHITE cattle stud has broken the liveweight price record at a recent online sale.
Local farmers are frustrated by the winter big wet delaying plans to spray for weeds and fertilising paddocks.
TODAY is the first time in more the 70 years that businesses in Bright won’t be getting their milk delivered direct from the town’s own dairy.
A BUCKLAND Valley dairy farmer says enough is enough.