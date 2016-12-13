Major makeovers in 2017
MULTI-million dollar makeovers in Bright, Porepunkah and Myrtleford will highlight 2017, says Mayor Ron Janas.
BRIGHT residents say festivals are killing the town but neither business nor local government agree.
THE toilet block at Apex Park in Myrtleford is no longer its dull grey self, thanks to the work of two professional street artists and a group of teenagers.
MT Buffalo Chalet’s bid to crowd-fund a $100,000 kitty to weatherproof the entire building faces an uphill battle.
MT Beauty Library is on track to reopen late next month.
APPRENTICES from the Alpine Shire have cleaned up at the GOTAFE Trade Awards held in Wangaratta last Monday night.
POLICE are searching for vandals who allegedly damaged a large Christmas tree in Bright early Wednesday morning.
THE body of a 27-year-old man has been recovered after he went missing in a deep section of the Ovens River Tuesday afternoon.
ILLEGALLY grown tobacco, with a potential excise value of more than $10 million, was seized by the Australian Taxation Office at a Eurobin property on Tuesday. An ATO spokesperson said more than 123,000 tobacco seedlings,[…]Read more
FOLLOWING a small bushfire at Lake Buffalo on Saturday afternoon authorities say they were surprised at the how quickly the ground has dried out.
THE Alpine Dragons are paddling to a different beat and hoping more people will jump on board.
BRIGHT has enlisted the help of Spartan Race champion and former triathlete Matt Murphy to get players fit for the upcoming Ovens and King football season.
LIKE Australian sportsmen in years past, you play cricket in summer and football in winter, and that’s certainly the case for one Bright youngster.
MT BEAUTY’S Britt Cox has made history by becoming the first Australian woman to win a FIS World Cup gold medal in moguls.
Isis has also been selected for an athletics tour of Canada and the US in June having never really been coached.
THREE centuries in a season would normally be the sign of a dominant campaign with the bat.
MYRTLEFORD has come away from the Wangaratta Junior Basketball Tournament with the under 16 boys division 1 title.
TWO Alpine Valleys viticulturists are in the running to be named the inaugural Australian Women in Wine, Winemaker of the Year.
CARING for their adult son has meant life for the Wearne family has changed dramatically, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.
THIS year will see the 25th running of the Kangaroo Hoppet cross country ski marathon at Falls Creek
HAVING documents certified has become a lot easier around the Alpine Shire with the Justice of the Peace (JP) Designated Signing Service.
A ROSEWHITE cattle stud has broken the liveweight price record at a recent online sale.
Local farmers are frustrated by the winter big wet delaying plans to spray for weeds and fertilising paddocks.
TODAY is the first time in more the 70 years that businesses in Bright won’t be getting their milk delivered direct from the town’s own dairy.
A BUCKLAND Valley dairy farmer says enough is enough.